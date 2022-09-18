Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 15,488 ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 5,497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Trading Up 0.1 %

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

