Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $202,000 Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NetEase were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

