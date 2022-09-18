Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $213,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,776 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

