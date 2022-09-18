Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 19,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 61.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.92.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

