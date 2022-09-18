Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $217,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

