Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $26,000 in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 0.9 %

Xinyuan Real Estate Profile

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.56 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

