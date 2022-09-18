Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Timken by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Timken by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Timken by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

