Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 2,650 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

