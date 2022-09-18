Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $31,865,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

