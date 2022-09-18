Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 229,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $138.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

