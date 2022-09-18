Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $46.13.

