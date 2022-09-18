Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

