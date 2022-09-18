Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.49

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 10988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Repay Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.11 million, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repay by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

