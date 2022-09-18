Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) & Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 17.46 -$14.19 million ($0.37) -0.97 Vertex Pharmaceuticals $7.57 billion 9.81 $2.34 billion $12.37 23.42

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cocrystal Pharma. Cocrystal Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 6 11 0 2.65

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cocrystal Pharma and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cocrystal Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $291.65, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -22.12% -21.50% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.26% 31.22% 23.72%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Cocrystal Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections; and drug discovery collaboration with HitGen and InterX Inc. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation. Its pipeline includes VX-864 for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-548, a NaV1.8 inhibitor for treatments of acute, neuropathic, musculoskeletal pain which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and CTX001 for the treatment severe SCD and TDT which is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. It has collaborations with Affinia Therapeutics, Inc.; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; and Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; as well as Ribometrix, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany, and X-Chem, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

