Reviewing P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Better Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,985.40 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A Better Therapeutics N/A -168.11% -72.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats P3 Health Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

