Reviewing Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) & Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31% Starry Group N/A -174.35% 4.05%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Starry Group has a consensus target price of $8.79, suggesting a potential upside of 314.42%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.24 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Starry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

Starry Group beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

