Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 56,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $58.51 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.63%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

