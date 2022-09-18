Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Riverview Acquisition were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVAC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

Riverview Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVAC opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Riverview Acquisition Profile

RVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.