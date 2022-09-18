Robert Coxon Buys 10,000 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECVT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $476,830,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 1,076,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after buying an additional 644,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 815,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 437,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

