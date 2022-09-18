Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $562,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ROK opened at $237.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

