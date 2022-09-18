RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Trading Down 6.7%

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 158,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 44,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The firm has a market cap of C$58.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

