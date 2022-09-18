S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $6,808,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,436,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 506,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after acquiring an additional 97,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.