SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $93,000.
SailPoint Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE SAIL opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $65.24.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
