Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 126,016 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 126,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,885,199.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,201.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Down 5.3 %

Freshworks stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Freshworks

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

