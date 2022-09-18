Sameer K. Gandhi Buys 127,466 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 127,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $1,880,123.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 830,151 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Down 5.3 %

FRSH stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth $136,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

