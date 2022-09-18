Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $618,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 33.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 57.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $40.82 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

