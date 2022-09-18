SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 432.5 days.

SBI stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. SBI has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

