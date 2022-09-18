Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

