Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.55. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.11.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.