Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 8.8%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.54. 40,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 859,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $864.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional purchased 8,738,243 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.