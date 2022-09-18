Shafique Virani Sells 10,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $10.80 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,779,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 692,741 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

