Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Declines By 19.5%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

