Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Increases By 17.0%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Agrify Price Performance

AGFY opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Agrify has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($3.08). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 122.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Stories

