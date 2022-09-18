Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Drops By 15.3%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Alpha Lithium Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of APHLF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.