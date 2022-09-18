Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Drops By 15.3%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alpha Lithium Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of APHLF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

