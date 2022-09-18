Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Decreases By 15.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics ( OTCMKTS:ATBPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

