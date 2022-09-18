Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Decreases By 17.0%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.99. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.06% and a negative return on equity of 793.06%. Analysts predict that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.