Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Increases By 19.2%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $3.63 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

