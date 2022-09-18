Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Grows By 15.5%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 35.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 784.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth $208,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Stock Down 4.4 %

Clarus stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Clarus has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

