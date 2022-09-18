Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Expands By 19.0%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCRF. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

