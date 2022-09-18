Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 18.9%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.6 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF opened at 150.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 163.26. Fanuc has a 52-week low of 144.88 and a 52-week high of 249.80.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

