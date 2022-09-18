Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Increases By 15.2%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 23,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

