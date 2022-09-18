Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Grows By 15.3%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

