Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rises By 15.3%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

KNSA opened at $10.53 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.