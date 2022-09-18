Short Interest in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Grows By 15.6%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Matson has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Matson will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,349.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,385. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 2,801.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

