Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Rises By 15.3%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

INKT stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.