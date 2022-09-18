Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $211.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

