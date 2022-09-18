Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.21

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 1754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after buying an additional 1,158,956 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,604,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

