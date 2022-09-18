Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Purchases $95,398.75 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

