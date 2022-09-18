Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler Purchases 10,000 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

SOI stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 103.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 61,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $119,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 48.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $17,886,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

