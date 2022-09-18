SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.43

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 14193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

SomaLogic Stock Down 6.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $640.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SomaLogic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 403.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the second quarter valued at about $8,922,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

